Tennessee sets burn permit requirement as risk of wildfires increase

From Oct. 15 through May 15 anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must get a permit.
Burn permits are required Oct. 15-May 15 in Tennessee.
Burn permits are required Oct. 15-May 15 in Tennessee.(Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry)
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is entering dry season, which means the risk of wildfires is increasing during this time of the year. Each year more than 2,000 wildfires damage homes in Tennessee, and careless burning debris is a primary culprit in starting these fires.

From Oct.15 through May 15, the state requires anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland to get a burn permit. Permits are only issued when the Division of Forestry determines conditions are safe for residents to burn debris.

According to Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters, leaves, pine needles and dead grass are common things that fires use as fuel to not only keep burning but grow larger.

“You know enjoy these beautiful colors right now, but when they come off, when they dry out, just be aware that they’re a tinderbox,” said Waters

Waters said even with a permit, it is important to check the weather to make sure conditions are suitable for burning. He suggests that people should have several fire extinguishing tools ready in advance when burning just in case a fire gets out of hand.

“The number one thing is always make sure that you have a sustained water source,” said the Assistant Chief for the City of Knoxville Fire Department. “A garden hose or something like that that you can put the fire out immediately with. Have a rake or a shovel by. If you don’t have water that you can have readily available, have a fire extinguisher nearby and then make sure that your fire is just not too large.”

You can obtain a burn permit online or in person. Details on how to get one and other important burning practices to follow are available here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Back Yard Burgers closes after 35 years
Knoxville’s Back Yard Burgers closing after 35 years
Ben's 'All Vol' Forecast
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
CDC data shows that 1 in 3 American adults have Prediabetes, and 80% of them don’t know it
You might have prediabetes, and you might not even know it
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms