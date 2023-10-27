Tennessee sets burn permit requirement as risk of wildfires increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is entering dry season, which means the risk of wildfires is increasing during this time of the year. Each year more than 2,000 wildfires damage homes in Tennessee, and careless burning debris is a primary culprit in starting these fires.

From Oct.15 through May 15, the state requires anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland to get a burn permit. Permits are only issued when the Division of Forestry determines conditions are safe for residents to burn debris.

According to Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters, leaves, pine needles and dead grass are common things that fires use as fuel to not only keep burning but grow larger.

“You know enjoy these beautiful colors right now, but when they come off, when they dry out, just be aware that they’re a tinderbox,” said Waters

Waters said even with a permit, it is important to check the weather to make sure conditions are suitable for burning. He suggests that people should have several fire extinguishing tools ready in advance when burning just in case a fire gets out of hand.

“The number one thing is always make sure that you have a sustained water source,” said the Assistant Chief for the City of Knoxville Fire Department. “A garden hose or something like that that you can put the fire out immediately with. Have a rake or a shovel by. If you don’t have water that you can have readily available, have a fire extinguisher nearby and then make sure that your fire is just not too large.”

You can obtain a burn permit online or in person. Details on how to get one and other important burning practices to follow are available here.

