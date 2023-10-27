Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a strong cold front just in time for Halloween!
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures ahead for the weekend as we remain well above average! We are giving you the First Alert that many could see the first freeze of the year heading into next week as a cold front brings big changes heading into Halloween.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Once again we’ll be tracking plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon with a few passing clouds. High temperatures remain some ten degrees above average as we top out in the upper 70s close to 80.

A stray sprinkle will be possible for areas to the north, mainly along the Kentucky and Tennessee line and back along the plateau. Unfortunately, we aren’t looking at widespread rain over the next few days as our drought continues to worsen.

LOOKING AHEAD

Signs of changes arrive starting late Sunday as clouds begin to increase in coverage with a stray shower possible to our north. The cold front timing is still looking late Monday and into Tuesday. Our best chance for widespread rain moves in Monday afternoon with scattered showers and a few downpours.

Spotty showers as Vols take on Kentucky
Spotty showers as Vols take on Kentucky(WVLT)

Trick-or-Treating still looks nice for Tuesday evening with the bulk of the rain pushing to the east as colder air quickly funnels in. Lows will drop into the middle 40s by the time we start Tuesday with highs struggling to reach the middle 50s. Get ready for the big cool down heading into Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows close to freezing for many. We’ll watch for the first widespread freeze of the season with temperatures in the middle 50s through the middle of next week. A few mountain snow showers will be possible as well heading into Wednesday morning.

Warmer weekend with a big cool down next week
Warmer weekend with a big cool down next week(WVLT)

