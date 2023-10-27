You might have prediabetes, and you might not even know it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prediabetes is called the ‘silent pandemic’ by some health experts. That’s because it affects so many people without them even realizing it.

Chances are, you know someone living with diabetes. Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 1 in 10 Americans is diabetic. But, a lot of people have prediabetes and don’t even know it.

“There’s no symptoms for it, and they’re just not aware of the risk factors that are included with it,” said Molly Coker, Nurse Practitioner for MinuteClinic at CVS in Knoxville.

CDC data shows that 1 in 3 American adults is prediabetic and that 80% of them don’t know about it.

Coker said prediabetes is when someone’s blood sugar is higher than normal, but not quite at diabetic levels.

“It is a huge number, and it just keeps increasing,” Coker said. “It’s something that has become more of an epidemic in the United States.”

Coker said unhealthy diets, alcohol, lack of exercise, and family history can turn into a prediabetes diagnosis. She said the only way to catch it, is through testing.

“It is actually just a finger stick. One finger stick, and we’re going to check your fasting blood sugar,” Coker said. “You can do that with routine physicals, you can just walk into any clinic with us and do that.”

Coker said the good news is, prediabetes does not mean you will develop diabetes because the disease can be reversed.

“You can eat a healthier diet, high fibers, fruits, vegetables, things that are lower in the fat content, not processed, low sugars, limit your alcohol use,” Coker said.

She said exercise is a great option, too, even if it’s as simple as going for a walk a few times a week.

Coker said prediabetes puts you at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, which can lead to heart disease and stroke.

