Bridgestone Arena ranks 4th in US for ticket sales

The arena ranked behind well-known spaces like Madison Square Garden and Kia Forum.
Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is ranked among the highest-grossing ticket sale arenas in the nation, according to a new report.

In Pollstar’s 2023 Third Quarter Report, the indoor arena took fourth place in the country and ranked 17th globally. According to the report, Bridgestone Arena sold 555,929 tickets and grossed $48,081,987.60 in total revenue solely on show and concert events from Nov. 17, 2022, to Sept. 25, 2023.

“It is amazing to see Bridgestone Arena rank among world leaders and in the top five for ticket sales in the United States,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who work hard to ensure that every fan and performer has the best experience in Smashville.”

The arena ranked behind well-known spaces like Madison Square Garden in New York and Kia Forum in California.

Bridgestone Arena hosted over 124 events during the recorded period, including performances from Jelly Roll and its first-ever K-pop show, MAMAMOO. Morgan Wallen’s show in March set the Bridgestone Arena attendance record with 19,292 attendees, and the following month, Nate Bargatze reset the record with 19,365 fans.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Cooler and rainy Monday afternoon
Temperatures fall Monday afternoon behind the cold front
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Vols improve AP Poll ranking after defeating Kentucky
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
AP Poll update