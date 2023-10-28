Bridgestone Arena ranks 4th in US for ticket sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is ranked among the highest-grossing ticket sale arenas in the nation, according to a new report.

In Pollstar’s 2023 Third Quarter Report, the indoor arena took fourth place in the country and ranked 17th globally. According to the report, Bridgestone Arena sold 555,929 tickets and grossed $48,081,987.60 in total revenue solely on show and concert events from Nov. 17, 2022, to Sept. 25, 2023.

“It is amazing to see Bridgestone Arena rank among world leaders and in the top five for ticket sales in the United States,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who work hard to ensure that every fan and performer has the best experience in Smashville.”

The arena ranked behind well-known spaces like Madison Square Garden in New York and Kia Forum in California.

Bridgestone Arena hosted over 124 events during the recorded period, including performances from Jelly Roll and its first-ever K-pop show, MAMAMOO. Morgan Wallen’s show in March set the Bridgestone Arena attendance record with 19,292 attendees, and the following month, Nate Bargatze reset the record with 19,365 fans.

