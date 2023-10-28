East Tennessee County Mounties hold search and rescue practice

The session practices proper techniques and search routines
EAST TENNESSEE COUNTY MOUNTIES
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The County Mounties of East Tennessee hosted a search and rescue training day where mounted officers were able to practice proper search techniques in a 40-acre plot of land.

“They will be searching for either live victims or for bodies. We’ve got them placed in certain areas and they’ve got to use a certain search and rescue routine, technique to be able to find them, said Jerry Hardwick, Blount County director of East Tennessee County Mounties.

The routine is important to practice as the mounted patrol answers at least three search and rescue calls per year across several states.

“That was my reasoning behind setting up such a massive area. So everybody can learn not only the technique of searching but what you do when you get to the crime scene,” Hardwick said.

According to Hardwick, there is a special pattern that the horses and their riders use to successfully sweep large areas.

“There’s a certain pattern that we ride where we ride horses four or five together straight across. And then we’ll turn them in a half circle and then that sets them up for the next section. And they’ll continue doing that same thing until they come across something or they are finished with their area,” said Hardwick.

