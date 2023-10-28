KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is currently investigating a crash that occurred on Western Avenue early in the morning on Saturday.

Around 3:30 a.m., KPD officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue near Ball Camp Pike. Based on their investigation, officials said that a BMW sedan was driving west on Western Avenue when it struck the back of another sedan going the same direction. Both cars ended up flipping due to the crash.

According to KPD, the driver of the BMW was launched from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe alcohol was possibly involved as a factor in the crash and investigators are continuing to work.

