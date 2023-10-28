LIVE THREAD: Vols and Cats renew Border Battle
Tennessee has won 18 of the last 20 games in Lexington
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 21 Tennessee looks to get back in the win column when it travels north for an important divisional battle against Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.
With both teams sitting at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play, Saturday’s contest will be pivotal when it comes to staying in contention in the SEC Eastern division race.
1ST QUARTER
