Madisonville 8-year-old in need of help to train new service dog

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since he was born, Elijah Smith had to go to school a little differently than others.

Paralyzed from the knees down, this 8-year-old at Madisonville Intermediate School uses a walker to get to and from classes throughout the day.

“Sometimes getting from point A to point B is a challenge,” said Elijah’s dad Byron Smith.

Since he uses a walker to get around, it’s tough for Elijah to carry his own books.

Christy Morgan saw Elijah and heard his story at a football game and decided to gift him a golden retriever puppy named Tucker with the hopes of him becoming Elijah’s service dog.

“He’s very playful and he sometimes jumps on me,” said Elijah.

Before Tucker can come to school with Elijah, he needs to be trained to become a service dog first which costs thousands of dollars.

It’s money this family doesn’t have right now but hopes to get soon to help Elijah get through the day.

“It would be so much of a help,” said Elijah.

Morgan, the woman who gave Elijah the dog, started a gofundme to help the family raise money to train Tucker. If you’d like to donate you can do so by following this link.

