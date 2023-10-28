Near record highs Sunday, before a big cool down on Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make sure to enjoy the warm weather on Sunday as big changes arrive to start next week. Our next cold front arrives just before Halloween giving us a spooky and chilly forecast for the trick-or-treaters.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our overnight will be another mild one as temperatures are only falling into the lower 60s to start Sunday morning. A few clouds will be in the mix as well with a stray shower along the plateau and back into Southeast Kentucky.

Temperatures remain well above average for Sunday afternoon as we once again head into the lower 80s. We’ll approach record highs as we look to top out around 82 with the record of 83 set back in 2016. Enjoy the warm weather and time outside as changes arrive starting Monday morning in the form of rain with a big cool down just in time for Halloween.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our highs on Monday, will actually occur during the morning hours as we await the arrival of the front. Scattered showers develop along the plateau during the morning hours and then will slowly make their way into the valley as we approach the afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall during the day back into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Good news is that trick-or-treating is looking better as rain chances slowly drop into Tuesday evening. You’ll want a jacket or coat underneath your costume as temperatures are in the upper 40s. Expect the first widespread of the freeze as we head into Wednesday and Thursday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

From record highs to near freezing by Wednesday morning (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.