Pairings for TSSAA football playoffs

2023 season heads into its postseason next week
Region Title Game
Region Title Game(richard russo | Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not, we’ve reached the postseason for High School football. The more things change, the more they stay the same as several of our area football powers are back in contention to make a run at a gold ball.

That includes the 8 time defending state champion Alcoa Tornadoes in Class-3A and the defending Class-5A champion West Rebels. Who else is in and where will they be playing next Friday night?

Click here to see the TSSAA State Football Playoff Pairings for first round action in the 2023 TSAA state playoffs.

