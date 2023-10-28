A warm weekend, cooler days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s and a few areas of fog. We’ll have increasing clouds as we move through the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A warm afternoon for a band competition. (WVLT)

We’ll see that mix of sun and clouds continue throughout the day with highs in the lower 80s! It’s definitely a watch the game outside kind of evening. Temperatures will be comfortable. In your All Vol Forecast, if you are heading to the Kentucky game temperatures are still mild with the chance for spotty showers.

Vols at Kentucky I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are still in the lower 80s Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, mainly in Southeastern Kentucky and our far northwestern continues.

The cold front arrives Monday bringing rain, especially by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs are in the upper 60s. The rain is pretty light, so it won’t be enough to get us out of this drought. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning. For Halloween, we will continue to track scattered to spotty showers throughout the day. Temperatures are getting chilly though, highs will only top out in the mid-50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 during trick-or-treating, so bundle up!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs drop into the low to mid-50s and lows in the lower 30s throughout the rest of the week. We will likely see our first widespread freeze by the middle of next week.

Staying warm this weekend with a cool down ahead. (WVLT)

