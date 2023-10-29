Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are remembering an Eastern Kentucky teacher following his death on Thursday.

John Hamilton was born in Perry County on April 3, 1975.

He was a graduate of M.C. Napier High School, and he later attended Alice Lloyd College and Midway University.

Hamilton, 48, completed his master’s in leadership at UPike.

He began his teaching career at Buckhorn High School, where he completed his student teaching. He taught at Buckhorn for six years.

At the beginning of the 2023 school year, Hamilton started teaching at Leslie County High School.

He also served as an assistant pastor of Big Creek Church.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday at the Hazard Forum from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The funeral service will also be on Monday at the Hazard Forum. It is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Hamilton Cemetery in Hazard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the John L. Hamilton Scholarship Fund.

You can read the obituary for John Hamilton here.

