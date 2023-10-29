Firefighters save woman after falling more than 20 feet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department rescued a woman who fell 25 feet down an embankment, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

The woman, 67, was looking over at the water when she lost her balance and fell into First Creek.

She was hypothermic from being in the water and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

This mornings training paid off! At approximately 5:00 this afternoon KFD crews were called to a report of a injured female who had fallen approx 25 feet into First Creek. pic.twitter.com/uOIulXCCof — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) October 28, 2023

