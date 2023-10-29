Firefighters save woman after falling more than 20 feet
A woman was rescued after falling into a creek, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department rescued a woman who fell 25 feet down an embankment, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
The woman, 67, was looking over at the water when she lost her balance and fell into First Creek.
She was hypothermic from being in the water and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
