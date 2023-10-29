Lenoir City Police find missing teen

The missing 16-year-old was last seen near the Kings INN on US Hwy 321.
Lenoir City Police searching for missing teen
Lenoir City Police searching for missing teen(Lenoir City Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lenoir City Police Department announced they were searching for a missing 16-year-old named James “Aiden” Lowery who was later found Saturday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

Lowery is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 126 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing gray shoes, a reddish jacket and maybe carrying two white grocery bags. Lowery may also have a black backpack with an orange “LC” on it with a Panther logo.

According to the Lenoir City Police Department’s post on Facebook, Lowery left his home during the early morning hours and his last known location was in the area of the Kings INN on US Hwy 321 in Lenoir City.

Officials said Lowery is considered a high-functioning autistic child and they believe he may try to hitchhike his way out of the area.

If anyone has any information on Lowery or his location, police ask that you call 911 or the Loudon County E911 center at 865-458-9081.

