Man arrested after setting fires on University of Tennessee campus, KFD says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after two fires were set on the University of Tennessee campus, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

A dumpster fire was reported on campus around 5:51 a.m.

“The dumpster was found to be burning and was located against the wall of Clement Hall, potentially endangering the students in the building,” officials said.

A second fire was reported two hours later inside a utility structure near Neyland Stadium.

The Knoxville Fire Department worked with the University of Tennessee Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 45-year-old Darius Shands, who was found in a camp near Poplar Street.

Shands was charged with one count of arson, one count of setting fire to personal property, one count of attempted aggravated arson and reckless endangerment.

