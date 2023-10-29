One more warm day before big cool down ahead of Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another warm day! Enjoy because rain arrives with a cold front tomorrow bringing some rain with a big cool down for much of the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s this morning. We are seeing clouds along the Plateau and in Southeastern Kentucky. This is where a few showers are falling as well. This continues throughout the day.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with more clouds and showers to the northwest of Knoxville. This is all because of that cold front slowly pushing into the region. Highs today are near 82 degrees. Our record high temperature for today is 83, so we could tie or break the record! It’s a little breezy with gusts from the southwest gusting up to 15-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

With that cold front moving through Monday, temperatures will drop throughout the day. As you are stepping out the door on Monday, temperatures are in the low to mid-60s. This will likely be our high for the day. Rain slowly pushes through at about a 40% coverage. The rain is very light with only about a 0.10 of an inch to about a quarter of an inch falling. By the afternoon, temperatures will drop to near 57 degrees.

Halloween starts out in the lower 40s with highs only getting to 55 degrees. For trick or treating temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, so make sure to have the layers under the costumes! Showers linger early in the morning, but we will be dry for trick or treating!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. This will likely be our first widespread frost and freeze of the season. We will slowly warm up heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

