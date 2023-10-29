Temperatures fall Monday afternoon behind the cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our strong cold front brings changes in a hurry as we head into Monday with temperatures quickly dropping through the afternoon. Get ready for a wild swing in temperatures as we see highs dropping into the lower 50s through the middle of the week with mornings below freezing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to move in as we head into the overnight with our highs for Monday actually occurring closer to midnight as the cold front brings a drop in temperatures during the afternoon. As you head out the door Monday morning grab the rain gear as scattered showers develop into the afternoon, but temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

As we move into the afternoon our rain chances will be on the rise as winds begin to switch back out of the north and west. That will bring us a drop in temperatures for the afternoon with many areas into the lower and middle 50s by the time you head home. Scattered showers linger through the early evening before we slowly dry out into the overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather settles in just in time for Halloween as we look for a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon, but much cooler with highs only in the middle 50s. You’ll want to have the heavier jacket or coat underneath the costume as we see temperatures falling into the upper 40s for trick-or-treating.

One big thing you’ll want to do heading into Wednesday and Thursday morning is protect your plants the best you can as temperatures look to drop below freezing. Lows will be back into the middle and upper 20s giving the region the first widespread freeze of the season. We’ll slowly bounce back by the end of the week becoming more seasonable.

Big cool down on the way (WVLT)

