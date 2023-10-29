Tree planting held to honor Covenant shooting victims

Leaders said the Covenant School and the park have a very special relationship.
Tree planting honors Covenant shooting victims
Tree planting honors Covenant shooting victims
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville city leaders honored the Covenant shooting victims with a tree-planting ceremony on Saturday. Friday marked seven months since the deadly mass shooting at the Covenant School

The ceremony was in the garden at William Edmondson Homesite Park.

One tree was planted to honor the Covenant shooting victims and another was for the children killed in shootings in Edgehill.

Leaders said the Covenant School and the park have a very special relationship.

“Covenant school students and staff come out every year, and they were going to come out this year,” said Mark Schlicher with Sunporch Media. “They were scheduled to come out late in the week, then we heard the terrible news. They’re family…and so we knew we needed to do something.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Cooler and rainy Monday afternoon
Temperatures fall Monday afternoon behind the cold front
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Vols improve AP Poll ranking after defeating Kentucky
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
AP Poll update