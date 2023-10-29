Vols improve AP Poll ranking after defeating Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a tough battle in Lexington, the Volunteers came away with a 33-27 win, bouncing back from a disappointing performance in Tuscaloosa the previous week.

With this win, Tennessee moves up two spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 19 as they now boast a record of 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play.

The Vols have three home games and one road game remaining; one of those home games will be the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 18, but the Vols still have some time to prepare for that juggernaut. Their next immediate challenge will come at home as they face the Huskies of UConn which you can catch on SEC Network at noon on Saturday.

