Will Levis gets win in first NFL start vs. Atlanta

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The former Wildcat got the call for his first NFL start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Behind Levis’ 238 passing yards off of 19-29 passing and four passing touchdowns, Levis and the Titans added their third win of the year 28-23 giving Levis his first NFL win in his first start.

After the Titans turned the ball over on their first two drives of the game, Levis threw his first NFL touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins for 47 yards to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead.

Levis connected with Hopkins for a 16 yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 61 yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter to give the Titans a 21-9 lead.

Levis found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 33 yard touchdown to give Tennessee a 28-16 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

The Titans have a short week as travel to Pittsburgh for Thursday night football against the Steelers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs against Kentucky defensive back Ty Bryant (14)...
Vols improve AP Poll ranking after defeating Kentucky
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
AP Poll update
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
All Vol Weekend Sports Update
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch...
Vols pick up big road win outlasting Wildcats, 33-27
Region Title Game
Pairings for TSSAA football playoffs