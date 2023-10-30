‘Big flames and a lot of smoke’ | Neighbors describe Harriman wildfire set by arsonist

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspected arsonist, Billy Wright
Division of Forestry continues to track Harriman wildfire
Division of Forestry continues to track Harriman wildfire(Christopher Barger)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoke continued to roll through the heavily wooded area of Edwards Rd. in Harriman Monday.

“Big flames and a lot of smoke,” Harriman resident Linda Gamble said.

Gamble said many could see the fire for miles which includes from their church parking lot at Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

“I called my pastor, Brother Randy, and told him there was a fire behind the church on the hill behind him,” Gamble said.

Law enforcement said Billy Wright of Harriman threatened to start a house fire and later lit several trees on fire.

The Division of Forestry worked through the night to contain it.

“The big thing we’re running into right now, and with it being this time of the year, is we have leaf fall and so as we put the fire lines in, we will have to come back and check it until the fire is completely out,” Nathan Waters with Division of Forestry said.

Waters said dry conditions and wind are reasons to keep track of this fire so it doesn’t restart.

“We’ll be on this for a while just making sure that it’s out, but we are getting those dozers around it to get a good dozer line put in,” Waters said.

People who live near Edwards Road in Harriman will likely see and smell the smoke in the air for a while, according to Waters.

“If it smolders for a while, they’re going to have smoke in the valley for a while,” Waters said.

A Division of Forestry worker was taken to a hospital after his dozer flipped trying to put out the fire. The Division of Forestry said it was cautionary and he is doing fine.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the arsonist.

