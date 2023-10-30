Chilly Halloween to the first widespread freeze of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This cold front moving through will continue to drop temperatures as we head into the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday mornings due to the jarring cold temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight keeping temperatures near 44 degrees in the Valley. Cumberland and Fentress County will see clear skies tonight allowing temperatures to drop below freezing. This is why a Freeze Warning is out for parts of the Plateau.

Clouds continue for the first half of the day on Tuesday. Highs will be near 55 degrees but could feel cooler with a northwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph by the afternoon to evening hours. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees so bundle up!

LOOKING AHEAD

One big thing you’ll want to do heading into Wednesday and Thursday morning is protect your plants and bundle up yourself! Temperatures are more than 10 degrees below average both of these mornings, and it’s a jarring drop from recent warmth, so that’s why we have a First Alert Weather “Day” for the morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday features lots of sunshine with temperatures starting out near 29 degrees and highs in the lower 50s. Thursday starts out frosty and freezing, at 29 degrees, and sunshine brings us to the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back up to the upper 60s this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

