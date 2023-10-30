Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and convicted sex offender was charged for exposing himself to a 5-year-old and their mother in a Walmart in north Knoxville on Oct. 18, a police report obtained by WVLT News says.

Robert Andrew Tessier, 76, was in the store when he reportedly began masturbating, walking towards them.

“Both victims saw the suspect with his penis in his hand masturbating,” the report reads. “Both victims were in the hair accessories area of Walmart when the suspect walked toward both victims, still masturbating, and was about one foot away when the victim screamed for help and the suspect let the store.”

The mother involved was able to track Tessier as he left, the report said, and gave his car’s license plate number to police. Tessier was charged with indecent exposure to a victim under 13 years of age.

