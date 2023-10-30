Gay Street to close to cars as part of new downtown Knoxville project

If the weekends go well, the change could come more regularly, even on other streets.
Gay Street to close to cars as part of Knoxville project test
Gay Street to close to cars as part of Knoxville project test(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville plans to close Gay Street to cars for a few hours for four upcoming weekends as part of a test to improve public spaces downtown.

The change is part of a pilot program aimed at turning streets into pedestrian-only areas. Mayor Indya Kincannon said the move is being modeled after other cities that have similar programs.

“This block is always bustling and full of people,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “By opening this up for pedestrians it creates another community space much like Market Square.

This is not a new idea, cities across the world like Paris, New York, Nashville, and New Orleans are taking back their streets and turning them into safe spaces for pedestrians. We are excited to see how residents and visitors utilize this space during these pilot weekends.”

Gay Street will close to cars from Wall Avenue to Union Avenue from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the following weekends:

  • Nov. 10 & 11
  • Nov. 17 & 18
  • Dec. 8 & 9
  • Dec. 15 & 16

If the weekends go well, the change could come more regularly, even on other streets.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Image courtesy MGN
Knoxville police respond to fatal crash on Western Avenue
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Paige WX
Chilly Halloween to the first widespread freeze of the season
Paige WX
Cold front’s showers today cooling to a widespread freeze
Head Coach Josh Heupel speaks as the Vols look to take on the Huskies
Head Coach Josh Heupel speaks as the Vols look to take on the Huskies
Edwards Road Fire in Harriman
Harriman wildfire result of arson, Roane County Sheriff’s Office says