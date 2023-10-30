Harriman wildfire result of arson, Roane County Sheriff’s Office says

Crews responded to the fire, which has happened during a period of severe drought, Sunday evening.
While the wildfire is located near some homes, Roane County Emergency Services Director Tim Suter said none are in danger as of Monday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Harriman was the result of arson, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire, which has happened during a period of severe drought, Sunday evening. According to RCSO Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, that fire was started by a man identified as Billy Wright.

Previous Coverage: Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say

“Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to 221 Edwards Rd. in Harriman,” Hawn said, “to a call of an unknown male making threats to burn a house down.”

Before deputies could get to the scene, Hawn added, Wright had started several fires in a wooded area behind some houses.

Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Wright, but he is not in custody as of Monday morning. One Forestry Division bull dozer driver was injured while fighting the fire, Hawn said.

