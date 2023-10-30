Man crashes into police cruiser, leads officers on multi-agency chase, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges after crashing into Knoxville Police Department cruiser and almost hitting an officer before leading responders on a chase through North Knoxville, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The chase happened late Sunday night. Erland said that 32-year-old Randy Armes did not stop when officers tried to pull him over for speeding on Chapman Highway around 11:15 p.m. Armes ran some red lights on Henley Street, then turned onto Western Avenue, Erland said, when the officers decided to stop the chase and put out a description of Armes’ Chevy Malibu.

Around 20 minutes later, officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” that had been parked in the driveway of a home on Exeter Avenue, Erland said. The home’s owner had reported the car, which matched the description of Armes’ Malibu.

“As officers were interacting with the driver,” Erland said, “he put the vehicle in drive, struck one of the officer’s cruisers and nearly hit other officers who were outside of their cruisers.”

The officers then chased Armes, Erland added, from the home to I-75. Eventually, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Armes into custody near Raccoon Valley Drive, according to Erland.

Armes’ was charged with reckless driving and multiple counts of felony evading arrest, along with multiple aggravated assault counts. Armes’ license was also revoked for a previous DUI charge.

No officers were hurt.

