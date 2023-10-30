Safe driving program simulates impaired and distracted driving dangers

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the International Save a Life Tour stopped at Tellico Plains High School.

The tour is a safe driving awareness program that teaches students how poor choices behind the wheel can turn deadly. Tellico Plains students had the opportunity to try interactive demonstrations to simulate the dangers of impaired and distracted driving behaviors.

Road manager for the Save a Life Tour, CJ Rich said this hands-on learning experience aims to prepare students for driving dangers before it’s too late.

“I call it preventative maintenance,” said Rich. “It lets them see it and hear safely and that’s the whole concept of the idea so that when they do go out and venture off into their own vehicles at some point in time, and they obtain their own driver’s license, they’ll remember this hopefully and it’ll stick with them.”

Tellico Plains senior Cole Kirkland tried the impaired driver virtual reality simulation. Kirkland said he underestimated how much of a challenge it would be.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than that,” said Kirkland. “I was all over the place. You couldn’t tell what you were doing or anything.”

He said this opened his eyes to the risks associated with the decisions he makes while driving.

“It’s going to make me be a lot safer and pay a lot more attention to other people driving and stuff on the road,” said Kirkland.

Participants signed a “Pledge Card” to serve as a reminder of the safe habits taught during the program.

The International Save a Life Tour has presented to more than 600 high schools and more than 1,500 colleges and universities. The tour has been to all 50 states and several other countries providing a positive impact on young drivers everywhere.

