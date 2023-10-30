Showers today with falling temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings a big change starting today, with rain and cooling temperatures, but the coldest air is still on the way with frosty, freezing mornings ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are increasing this morning, as spotty rain grazes the Plateau first. This leaves us in the low 60s to start the day.

Make sure you have the rain gear, but a rain jacket may be best since it’s getting cooler today!

Temperatures are in the mid 60s through late morning in Knoxville, as the line of rain moves in and cools things down. We have a 60% coverage of our area in light to some moderate rain, then some showers and lingering clouds as we drop to the low 50s this afternoon. We also have more wind, with a northwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts occasionally around 20 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy for the Valley and east, but some clearing lets the frost reach the Plateau. Knoxville will cooler at 44 degrees by the morning, but colder air is still on the way.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds are clearing Tuesday, with a cold wind blowing in behind the clouds! We’ll be in the mid 50s Tuesday, with a northwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20+ return for the afternoon to evening. This ushers in the colder air that breeze us all down to a freeze by Wednesday morning! Now, the winds can keep some frost at bay, but the winds will back off to 5 to 10 mph by the morning making us all feel colder.

One big thing you’ll want to do heading into Wednesday and Thursday morning is protect your plants and bundle up yourself!

Thursday starts out frosty and freezing, at 29 degrees, and sunshine brings us to the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back to up to recover to the upper 60s this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

