That is not tree sap you’re stepping on

By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small insect, known as an Aphid, is causing things to get sticky.

Aphids feed off of natural sugars in the leaves and leave behind their sticky, sugary excrements known as ‘honeydew.” These tree parasites eat more than their bodies can hold, and their waste can fall on anything, including fallen leaves, vehicles, sidewalks and patio furniture.

While they aren’t harmful to trees, they are a nuisance.

With dry conditions and the lack of rain, there hasn’t been anything to wash away the honeydew they produce, hence why your car or the leaves you have to walk through are sticky.

Now that we’ve gotten some rain and the leaves will continue to fall, the sticky situation won’t last much longer. Aphids feed off of the leaves, so once the leaves have fallen, stickiness will be a problem of the past.

The honeydew the aphids produce is very water-soluble, so it shouldn’t take more than water to wash it off your car or sidewalk. In extreme cases where the honeydew may get stuck, a pressure washer should do the trick.

