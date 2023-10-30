U.S. Marshals running billboards to help search for escaped sex crimes suspect

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are still looking for a sex crimes suspect who escaped out of Grainger County earlier in the month, and are now running billboard ads to try and spread the word.

Sean Williams, 52, escaped while being transported to Greenville, Tennessee from Laurel County, Kentucky on Oct. 18, according to the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, investigators said they have been following up on sightings and tips to try and find Williams.

“Investigators are working long hours running down all the tips,” U.S. Marshal David Jolley told WVLT News Sunday night, adding that the Marshals had started running billboards in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida to spread the word.

Those with information are being asked to contact the GCSO at 423-798-1800 or the U.S. Marshals at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, 423-638-3391 or 865-824-3801. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Marshals are offering a combined $7,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

