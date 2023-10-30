VIDEO: Father, son shocked as tornado whips across busy highway

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - A father and son captured wild video of a pop-up tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway in San Antonio.

Pedro Dimas was stopped at a red light Thursday morning while taking his son to school when the pair noticed debris flying through the air.

Seconds later, a small tornado whipped across the interstate, as seen in video captured by Dimas and his son.

A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN, KWTX, KETV, KENS, SPECTRUM NEWS AUSTIN, PEDRO DIMAS, KATIE GOMEZ)

At one point, they realize “it’s coming right at us” and begin driving away.

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Joint Base San Antonio said in a social media post that a brief, very weak tornado touched down nearby. There were reports in the area of damage to vehicles, ripped roofs and downed trees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
KPD responds to fatal crash on Western Ave.
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
A woman was rescued after falling into a creek, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire...
Firefighters save woman after falling more than 20 feet

Latest News

U.S. officials are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could expand. (CNN, IDF, NSA,...
US officials: 'Elevated risk' of Israel-Hamas war spreading
Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
RAW: Father, son capture video of tornado sweeping across interstate
People in the crowd walk shouting antisemitic slogans at an airfield of the airport in...
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN,...
Take a look: Father, son stuck in traffic find themselves in path of tornado