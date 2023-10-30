Wildfire reported in Harriman amid severe drought, sheriff’s office on scene

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire was reported on Edwards Road between Sugar Grove and Mays Valley in Harriman, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry Wildfire Tracker.

The fire was reported behind the Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were on the scene.

Forestry officials confirmed they were putting lines around the fire.

“The State Forestry Division has taken control of the scene,” Roane County Emergency Services Director Tim Suter said. “There are homes in the area but Forestry is confident no structures are in danger.”

Currently the area of the fire is under a severe drought. Rain chances are returning to the forecast for Monday with scattered showers.

This is a developing story.

