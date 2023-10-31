American Eagle Foundation opens new education center in East Tennessee

The new education center is the largest center in the United States for bald eagles and birds of prey.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This month the American Eagle Foundation opened a new education center in Sevier County.

“In 2019 we created a strategic plan to create a center in Sevier County where we could educate people on the bird of prey, and specifically the bald eagle,” said Jessica Hall, CEO of the American Eagle Foundation.

The center will also give people a chance to have an up close and personal experience with bald eagles. The American Eagle Foundation hopes that this new education center will help encourage the community to take part in conservation and protection efforts.

With the new education center open, the American Eagle Foundation already has plans in place for its next project: opening the nation’s largest rehabilitation hospital for bald eagles and birds of prey on the foundation’s 57-acre campus.

