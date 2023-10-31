The haunting history of downtown Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Built as a hotel in 1816, what East Tennesseans now know as the Bijou Theatre has had quite the haunting past.

Then called The Lamar Hotel, the building originally had no theatre. During the Civil War, the Union army took over the property, turning it into the Lamar Hospital.

“A lot of injuries were treated here in this building,” said the Bijou Executive Director Courtney Bergmeier. “Unfortunately, a lot of people passed away here in this building.”

Most famous was General William P. Sanders, the namesake of Fort Sanders in Knoxville. Sanders was wounded in battle along what is now Kingston Pike.

“He was brought here to the Lamar hospital for treatment, and they couldn’t save him,” said Bergmeier. “He passed away in the bridal suite of the old hotel.”

Bergmeier said that some musicians claim they saw a man dressed in a civil war uniform standing on the balcony, in the spot where the hotel’s bridal suite once was.

“Everyone who’s in this building, whether they’re a patron, whether they’re a staff member, or even artists, they can definitely feel some kind of undeniable energy palpating through this building,” Bergmeier said.

Bergmeier has had a scary encounter of her own.

“One day I was going to the bathroom on the second floor of the old hotel,” said Bergmeier.” I was walking in and I felt two distinct tugs on the hem of my sweater, and so I just kind of had to collect myself and remind myself that everything was fine. I was not in any danger.”

Bergmeier said that before she started at the Bijou, a group of paranormal investigators said that the bathroom where she felt the tug was the most haunted place in the building.

A theatre was added to the hotel in the early 1900s. Vaudeville ruled the stage, then movies until the shiny new Tennessee Theatre opened up, turning the Bijou into a lawless place.

“So you could come see an adult film in the auditorium and then go up to the fourth floor and check out the brothel,” Bergmeier said. “It was a full service red light establishment.”

Nearly everyone who’s worked at the Bijou has a story to tell about an eerie encounter. Bergmeier said she doesn’t think anyone has not gone to the Bijou because of the paranormal activity. If you are worried, she says don’t be!

“They are happy ghosts!” she said.

To stop by the Bijou and see for your self, check out the show lineups here.

