City of Knoxville launches new plan to bring more pedestrian traffic to S. Gay Street

A section of S. Gay Street will close to automobile traffic on select weekends, to open it up to pedestrians
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville is trying to bring more people to its downtown area, and they’re launching a new plan to do it.

The pilot project involves closing a section of Gay Street to traffic.

This week, the city announced it’s going to close Gay Street to automobile traffic between Wall Ave. and Union Ave. during select weekends in November and December. The city is hoping that will encourage more people to walk around the area.

“We are excited,” Natalea Cummings said, General Manager of Mast General Store on Gay Street.

The pilot program launched by the city will close Gay Street to traffic on the weekends of Nov. 10 and Nov. 18, and then Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. This specific section of Gay Street will be closed between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on those dates.

“In the evenings, that’s when we definitely see a pick up in traffic, not just in the store, but on the street as well,” Cummings said.

Michele Hummel, Executive Director for Downtown Knoxville Alliance, said something like this happened by accident about five years ago when a construction crane broke down on Gay Street, causing parts of the block to close.

Cummings said she’s interested to see what happens on Gay Street, now that it’s intentional this time.

Knoxville Mayor, Indya Kincannon, pointed to other major cities that do something similar, like Nashville, New York City, New Orleans, and Paris.

Even though the city is testing this idea during colder months, Cummings thinks it’s a good idea during the holiday season.

“And I think for the holidays, it’s the two weekends in November, and the two weekends in December, I think that’ll be kind of nice and hopefully people have that freedom to just walk around,” she said.

A city spokesperson tells WVLT News the city’s open container law will still be in place, so people can’t walk around with alcoholic beverages.

There will be no parking on that portion of Gary Street from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. on those dates. The city will have reminders on all of the parking meters in that spot. Any cars left over will have to be moved.

