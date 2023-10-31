Cold winds usher in first widespread freeze,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air settling in for the midweek, so we are stuck with a chilly Tuesday then wind chills for trick-or-treaters this evening, and a couple of freezing cold mornings with WVLT First Alert Weather Days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with a low of 44 degrees in Knoxville. The Plateau sees some clearing, so some spots are dropping to the 30s.

Clouds continue for the first half of today, but cooler air is still moving in! We’ll only be around 55 degrees in Knoxville this afternoon, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph. Those winds increase to 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph this afternoon to evening, as colder air blows into town! For trick-or-treating, temperatures are in the upper 40s in Knoxville by 7 PM but it can feel like it’s closer to 40 degrees at times.

WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday morning's first widespread freeze plus wind chills. (WVLT)

Tonight comes with scattered clouds and some snow showers in the tops of the Smoky Mountains. Temperatures are dropping to the upper 20s in the Valley and low 20s in the higher elevations, but it feels even colder. It will feels even colder Wednesday morning!

LOOKING AHEAD

One big thing you’ll want to do heading into Wednesday and Thursday morning is protect your plants and bundle up yourself! Temperatures are more than 10 degrees below average both of these mornings, and it’s a jarring drop from recent warmth, so that’s why we have a First Alert Weather “Day” for the morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday features lots of sunshine with temperatures only warming to the low 50s in Knoxville.

Thursday starts out with the second WVLT First Alert Weather Day for a widespread freeze, but it’s also a widespread frost due to a lack of wind. We’ll start Thursday at 29 degrees and sunshine helps us rebound to around 58 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back up to the upper 60s this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, some showers are possible next Monday night to Tuesday with the next cold front.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

