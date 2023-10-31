False gun report briefly locks down Austin-East Magnet High School, Knoxville police say

The lockdown has since been lifted and there is no threat.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A false report of a gun on campus briefly locked down Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Now, the situation is all clear, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. He added that law enforcement responded on the report that there was a weapon, but did not find one.

The lockdown has since been lifted and there is no threat.

