First Alert for freezing mornings ahead

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks two First Alert Weather Days for the freezing mornings ahead.
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air settles in the next few days, especially the next two mornings. We have two WVLT First Alert Weather Days for the freezing cold temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s breezy tonight with winds from the northwest gusting up to 20 mph. This will make it feel cooler for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s around 7 p.m.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds and isolated snow showers in the tops of the Smoky Mountains. Temperatures are dropping to the upper 20s in the Valley and low 20s in the higher elevations, but it feels even colder due to the wind. Our First Alert Weather Day is just for the morning hours due to the jarring drop in temperatures. Wednesday comes with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have another First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. With calm winds, we will likely see widespread frost throughout the region. Highs will rebound back to around 58 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back up to the upper 60s this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking ahead to our next cold front. Rain moves in later Monday into Tuesday with most of the rain falling on Tuesday for now.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

