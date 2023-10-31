Hiker rescued after injuring himself in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday a man was rescued after injuring himself while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The man was hiking in the Swain County area of North Carolina. The man was reportedly walking along a log when he injured his lower leg, rendering him unable to walk.

According to officials with the U.S. National Parks Service, park rangers hiked to his location and provided care as they stayed with him through the night. Park rangers could not airlift the hiker at the time due to weather conditions.

Today, an NCHART helicopter was able to transport the hiker and a park medic to Swain County, where the hiker was then transported by an ambulance to the hospital.

