Suspect in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a person of interest, according to Communications Director Kimberly Glenn. The search began as a chase on Clinton Highway around 12 p.m. Tuesday, she said. That suspect has since been taken into custody, according to Glenn.

Glenn also said that the KCSO Organized Crime Unit is in charge. According to FlightAware, which tracks public flights, the sheriff’s office’s helicopter has been circling in the Inskip area of Knoxville.

This is a developing story.

