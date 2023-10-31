Lady Vols host Carson-Newman in East Tennessee exhibition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pulled away from East Tennessee rival Carson-Newman on Monday night, picking up a 105-72 exhibition victory over Carson-Newman.

Tennessee led by just 9 points after the first quarter before pulling away in the second to take a 59-34 halftime lead.

Tamari Key made her return to game action after missing the majority of last season with blood clots. Key scored 7 points and added 4 rebounds.

Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee, scoring a game-high 17 points.

Carson-Newman was paced offensively by Braelyn Wykle’s 15-point performance.

The Lady Vols will host Team USA on Sunday before opening the 2023-24 season on Tuesday night at home against Florida A&M.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

