Lady Vols host Carson-Newman in East Tennessee exhibition

Tamari Key scores 7 points in return to floor
Tennessee's Tamari Key smiles in return to floor against Carson-Newman
Tennessee's Tamari Key smiles in return to floor against Carson-Newman(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee pulled away from East Tennessee rival Carson-Newman on Monday night, picking up a 105-72 exhibition victory over Carson-Newman.

Tennessee led by just 9 points after the first quarter before pulling away in the second to take a 59-34 halftime lead.

Tamari Key made her return to game action after missing the majority of last season with blood clots. Key scored 7 points and added 4 rebounds.

Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee, scoring a game-high 17 points.

Carson-Newman was paced offensively by Braelyn Wykle’s 15-point performance.

The Lady Vols will host Team USA on Sunday before opening the 2023-24 season on Tuesday night at home against Florida A&M.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Image courtesy MGN
Knoxville police respond to fatal crash on Western Avenue
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

John Campbell Jr. helped lead Tennessee to its first road win of the season against Kentucky
John Campbell Jr earns SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Tennessee basketball
Tennessee basketball carries thrilling exhibition win over Michigan State to Rocky Top
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch...
Vols pick up big road win outlasting Wildcats, 33-27
Hockey Top night
Knoxville drops Hockey Top home opener to Birmingham