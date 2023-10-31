Monroe County deputy shot while arresting suspect, sheriff says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect shot a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy while the office, along with the Madisonville Police Department, was trying to arrest him Sunday, Sheriff Tommy Jones announced early Tuesday morning.

The officer-involved shooting happened early in the morning, Jones said, on Meadowview Lane. The two agencies were trying to arrest an unidentified man, who was in a home, for terroristic threats, Jones said. The man then came out of the home with a shotgun, firing at the officers and prompting a deputy to fire back, Jones added.

One deputy was injured, according to Jones, in the shoulder by shotgun fire. That deputy was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Jones also said the incident is under investigation.

