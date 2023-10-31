Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Robert Andrew Tessier, 76
Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say
Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Billy Wright.
Man arrested in connection to Harriman wildfire
32-year-old Randy Armes
Man crashes into police cruiser, leads officers on multi-agency chase, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a serious crash along U.S....
Scott County deputy injured in crash on Hwy 27
Injured hiker rescued in Great Smoky Mountains
Hiker rescued after injuring himself in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub
Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says