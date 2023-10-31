Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blue Ridge Parkway officials are closing a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway after multiple documented reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear at Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

Park officials said they are closing the scenic route of the parkway that starts in the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at milepost 367.6 down to Ox Creek Road at milepost 375.6.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance, we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area via NC80 from the north; however, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will remain closed until the road reopens.

Between September and November is a prime time for bears during the year to forage for food to prepare for hibernation. Bears can forage for food for up to 20 hours a day as they attempt to put on weight for the winter.

Park staff want to remind park visitors and neighbors to keep food out of sight and follow all bear safety tips available on the Parkway’s Bear Safety web page and at BearWise.org. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, staff ask that you call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.