Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub

The closed portion of the parkway will stretch from milepost 367.6 to 375.6
Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub
Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors attempt to feed bear cub(pixabay)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blue Ridge Parkway officials are closing a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway after multiple documented reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear at Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

Park officials said they are closing the scenic route of the parkway that starts in the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at milepost 367.6 down to Ox Creek Road at milepost 375.6.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance, we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area via NC80 from the north; however, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will remain closed until the road reopens.

Between September and November is a prime time for bears during the year to forage for food to prepare for hibernation. Bears can forage for food for up to 20 hours a day as they attempt to put on weight for the winter.

Park staff want to remind park visitors and neighbors to keep food out of sight and follow all bear safety tips available on the Parkway’s Bear Safety web page and at BearWise.org. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, staff ask that you call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Robert Andrew Tessier, 76
Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say
Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Billy Wright.
Man arrested in connection to Harriman wildfire
32-year-old Randy Armes
Man crashes into police cruiser, leads officers on multi-agency chase, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a serious crash along U.S....
Scott County deputy injured in crash on Hwy 27
Injured hiker rescued in Great Smoky Mountains
Hiker rescued after injuring himself in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Fifth TDOT help truck hit this month
TDOT, state lawmakers look for change after another TDOT truck hit
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead