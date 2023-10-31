Scott County deputy injured in crash on Hwy 27

By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a serious crash along U.S. Highway 27 near the Wolf Creek Road area in Robbins.

First Responders from both Scott County and Morgan County responded to the scene. According to officials, Deputy Hanson sustained injuries that required him to be transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He is reportedly in stable condition and is being monitored by medical professionals. Officials said the deputy still needs further treatment and observation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

