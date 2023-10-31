Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel

Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine his nomination as Ambassador to the State of Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Washington.(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, filling the key diplomatic post as the country is fighting a war with Hamas.

Lew, a treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, was confirmed 53-43.

He has promised to stand side by side with Israel’s leaders as they respond to the militant group’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, telling senators in his confirmation hearing earlier in October that “at this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the state of Israel.”

President Joe Biden nominated Lew, who goes by Jack, last month to fill the post left vacant when Tom Nides left as ambassador in July. Democrats say Lew’s wealth of government experience — he also was chief of staff to Obama and White House budget director under Obama and President Bill Clinton — makes him the right person to fill the post at a critical moment in the two countries’ relationship.

Republicans criticized Lew for his role in the Obama White House when it negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015, among other foreign policy moves. The deal with Iran — the chief sponsor of Hamas — was later scuttled by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Robert Andrew Tessier, 76
Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say
Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Billy Wright.
Man arrested in connection to Harriman wildfire
32-year-old Randy Armes
Man crashes into police cruiser, leads officers on multi-agency chase, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Bald eagles in Alaska
American Eagle Foundation opens new education center in East Tennessee
The new education center is the largest center in the United States for bald eagles and birds...
American Eagle Foundation opens new education center in East Tennessee
Paige WX
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead
Paige WX
Cold winds usher in first widespread freeze