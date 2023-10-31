State championship trophy returns to Bearden High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another state championship trophy has found its way to Bearden High School. For the third straight year, the Lady Bulldog soccer team is the best in their class.

Bearden defeated Ravenwood in the title game 4-0 to complete the three-peat - a result that’s been a season and a career in the making for the senior class.

“My freshman year I wasn’t even here. So playing against Bearden was one thing, and then being able to come here for the next three years and help this team win is incredible. And just getting to know these girls and getting to win three back-to-back state titles is absolutely insane,” said senior and Tennessee commit Nyla Blue.

“It was amazing to see this senior class leaving a legacy here at Bearden. And definitely winning is fun but I think seeing everybody smile and everybody enjoy max games with each other in our final days as a class has been the best part.,” said senior and Tennessee commit Alivia Stott.

Head Coach Ryan Radcliffe added, “These aren’t going to be just successful soccer players, especially these girls, they’re going to be successful people. In the way that they approach the game and the way that they approach the season, you can see it that they’re great girls, and they’re a great group, and they’re going to do.”

The Team finished the year 22-0-1, scoring 131 goals tallying the second most all time.

