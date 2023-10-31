TDOT, state lawmakers look for change after another TDOT truck hit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and state lawmakers came together Tuesday to put an end to TDOT help trucks being hit responding to people on the side of the road.

The message for Tennessee drivers is clear from Tennessee Representative Jeremy Faison.

“Tennessee is not paying attention. 33 of these vehicles have been hit this year; these help vehicles. I just want to look at people and say wake up, pay attention. Rep. Faison said.

This came after the fifth highway incident truck hit this month. THP confirmed the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Lawmakers began to work with TDOT and THP to help highway workers assist drivers on the roads.

TDOT commissioner Butch Eley said, “They deserve to be treated with respect and with the understanding that we can’t have bad driving behavior in Tennessee.”

An addition to a new law is in place to try and help. State lawmakers added to the ‘Move Over Law’ that people must move over for all vehicles with flashing lights and not just law enforcement.

Sen. Richard Briggs of Knox County said, “We want to protect all of these state employees, local employees, local police that are stopping to help travelers.”

Rep. Faison has looked into using state dollars for a statewide campaign to remind people of the current laws.

“To make sure from end to end in Tennessee that we have a constant barrage of social media and news to say these are the lives that matter,” Rep. Faison said.

Five TDOT help trucks have been hit in October. THP said the most recent one happened because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

