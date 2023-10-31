Tennessee basketball carries thrilling exhibition win over Michigan State to Rocky Top

The Vols prepare for their second exhibition game
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team opened its 2023 season with a thrilling win over preseason fourth-ranked Michigan State, 89-88, Sunday evening in a charity exhibition.

Transfer and fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht led the team in a game-high 28 points for No. 9 Tennessee. Offensive production that helped the Vols to never trail. Tennessee not only never trailed, but led for all but 78 seconds of action in what was nearly a wire-to-wire decision.

The Volunteers ultimately sealed the game on a free throw by junior guard Jordan Gainey, who scored 20 points.

Tennessee forced a turnover on five of Michigan State’s first six possessions and raced out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 3:04.

Junior guard Jahmai Mashack scored all 11 of his points in the second half, while Jonas Aidoo finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Tennessee shot 26-of-5 from the floor, including 11-of-21 on 3-point tries, and 26-of-36 at the line.

Tennessee played without two of their returning starters: fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi, who had some family matters to attend to, and junior guard Zakai Zeigler, who is recovering from injury.

Up next for the Volunteers is a home exhibition, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Lenoir-Rhyne at Food City Center.

