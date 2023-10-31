Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday ends Tuesday

Stores should honor this tax holiday until the end of the day.
Generic photo of grocery shopping
Generic photo of grocery shopping(Pexels/MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up, Tennesseans! You have just a few hours left to save at the grocery store.

Tennessee’s three-month grocery tax holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history, according to a media release. Included in the tax act was a grocery tax holiday from August through October, meaning Tennesseans did not pay tax on food at the grocery store for three months.

Stores should honor this tax holiday until the end of the day. Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are not included in items in the grocery tax holiday.

